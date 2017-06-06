State Fair of Texas announces fall concert lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR PARK - The State Fair of Texas is three months away -- and the fair just revealed a preview of its fall concert series.

Here's the lineup:

Arlington native Maren Morris will kick off opening night on Friday, September 29.

Flo Rida and Macy Kate will take the stage with a dual performance on Saturday, September 30.

And opening weekend will come to a close Sunday, October 1 with La Mafia.

Other performances will include the Charlie Daniels Band and Wilson Phillips. More artists will be announced in the near future. All concerts are free once guests are inside the Fair Park gates.

The 2017 State Fair of Texas runs September 29 through October 22 in Dallas.