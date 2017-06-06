Harvard students get the boot after posting not-so-funny memes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Memes can be funny and all, but once they get you kicked out of college, they aren't so hilarious anymore.

That's what happened when Harvard found out at least ten of their soon-to-be freshmen were reportedly trading explicit memes back and forth like Pokemon cards!

The meme exchanges happened on a private Facebook group chat that was at one point called 'Harvard Memes for Horny Bourgeois Teens.'

These weren't just any old memes, they mocked sexual assault, the holocaust, racial slurs, and it just got worse from there.

After Harvard saw the offensive memes, they sent another letter to those students, but it wasn't "Congratulations on your acceptance into Harvard!"

These letters said something like, "Nah bro, you can't come to Harvard. Bye Felicia."

Not in those exact words, but you get the point!

Harvard revoked their admission offer, so those students can kiss their future Harvard degree goodbye!

If you thought Harvard was going soft, think again!

Harvard says they, "reserve the rights to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions including if an admitted student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her honesty, maturity, or moral character."

That means their decision to take away the meme offenders admissions was final. Period. End of story.

People, just because you got into Harvard, doesn't make you smart, but that's none of our business.