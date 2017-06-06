George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Amal and George Clooney are parents.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the couple said in a statement to CNN. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

These are the first children for both Amal and George.

The 56-year-old actor recently talked about becoming a first-time dad.

"We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," the actor said on the French TV show "Rencontres de Cinema." "We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open."

The Clooneys have been married for two and a half years, after tying the knot in Venice, Italy, in 2014.