Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - Emergency crews have found the body of a 17-year-old who never resurfaced after jumping from of a party boat at Lake Lavon Sunday afternoon.

Using a sonar on a Game Warden boat, the Wylie Fire Department Dive Team discovered the teen's body last night. Game Warden Capt. Tony Norton says the teen was with a youth group on a two-story party boat when he jumped off the second deck and did not resurface.

Norton says the boy was found not wearing a life jacket.