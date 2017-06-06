Apple kicks off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Monday in San Jose, California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOSE, CA -- It's the event millions around the world look forward to every year, and it's finally here!

Yep - Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, on Monday to unveil its latest goodies.

CEO Time Cook announced the new IOS 11 software, which is expected to power the new iPhone 8.

The new software will give Siri a new, less robotic voice - for both male and female.

Along with a new app that can show users on screen information. It will also improve messaging and make apps easier to find.

New products are also on the way, like the new Siri-powered smart speaker called the HomePod. It will cost $349 and is expected to be Amazon Echo and Google Home's competitor.

Other products were also announced, like the brand new Mac Pro, which is expected to be the most powerful Mac, ever. It will start at $5,000.

And if that's over your price-range, no worries. Because Apple also announced a new 13-inch MackBook Pro starting at $1,300.

The company also updated its current MacBooks and lowered some of the prices to a little over $1,000.

So it's mostly a year of updates and not much really new from Apple. Better luck next year, tech lovers.