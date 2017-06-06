× Amazon discounts their Prime membership for customers who use EBT

Customers who receive government assistance can now get an Amazon Prime membership for half the price.

Those who use the qualifying programs including Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) can get all Prime membership perks for $5.99 a month.

“We know when people try Prime they love it, because they save time and money with low prices on millions of items, unlimited access to premium videos and music, and fast, convenient delivery,” Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime, said in a statement. “We designed this membership option for customers receiving government assistance to make our everyday selection and savings more accessible, including the many conveniences and entertainment benefits of Prime.”

With a Prime membership, customers receive free same-day delivery on millions of products (if ordered by noon in eligible zip codes). They’ll also receive free two-hour delivery on thousands of items in eligible zip codes.

This feature can help people avoid going to the store and back saving gas money or help those who don’t have a vehicle. Members also get a 20% discount on diapers and wipes subscriptions which can help mothers.

Other Prime features include Kindle First for pre-released books, Prime photos, videos and music for unlimited storage for your favorite songs, movies and memories and also other discounts on select products.

You won’t be able to use government assistance to pay for products or a membership, only to get the membership discount. Customers can sign up for a 30-day free trail at amazon.com/qualify.