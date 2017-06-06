× 70 criminal alien arrests made in Dallas and Oklahoma City ICE operation

DALLAS – Thanks to federal officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), more criminal aliens are off the streets.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 70 criminal aliens throughout Dallas and Oklahoma City areas during a 3-day enforcement action.

Out of the arrests, six were women and 64 were males ranging from 18 to 50 years old. Sixty-two were from Mexico, three from El Salvador, one from Cuba, one from Guatemala, one from Korea, one from Sri Landa and one from Zimbabwe were taken into custody.

The worst offenders arrested by the Dallas ERO were all of Mexican nationality with convictions including resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“ICE ERO officers make extraordinary efforts to keep our communities safe, and this operation is just a small example of what they do every day” Simona L. Flores, field office director for ERO Dallas said in a statement, “ERO officers took oaths to protect the homeland and to arrest individuals in violation of immigration law. These actions focus our resources on the most egregious offenders and promote public safety in the communities in which we live and work.”

The operation began on June 1 and concluded on June 3.

Aliens arrested during the operation who have outstanding orders of removal or re-entered the U.S. illegally are immediately deported after they have served any standing prison sentences.

Those who enter, attempt to enter or are found in the U.S. after being removed commit a felony punishable by up to two years in federal prison, if convicted. If they are previously convicted of three or more drug or crime against a person misdemeanors, they can serve up to 10 years, if convicted. If convicted for an aggravated felony they can serve up to 20 years.