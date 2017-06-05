Teen missing after jumping from party boat into Lavon Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE LAVON, TX - Emergency crews are searching for a teen who never resurfaced after jumping from a party boat at Lavon Lake Sunday afternoon.

The young man's family says he is a good swimmer, but Texas Game Wardens reported the teen was last seen not wearing a life jacket.

Game Warden Captain, Tony Norton, says the boy was on a party boat with a church group where members of the group were jumping off the top deck of the boat into the lake.

The search for the missing teen will continue again this morning.