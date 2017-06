Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas Police have arrested 17-year-old Ivory Keith Nails who was responsible for slamming into an officer's patrol car driven by officer Dale Ordogne.

Last week Ordogne was responding to a burglary call when a pickup truck failed to yield and T-boned the squad car, sending it into a creek.

Ordogne was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but is released and recovering at home.

Nails is facing a few charges and remains at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bail.