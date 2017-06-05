Suspicious package found at DPD headquarters; streets blocked & personnel moved

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found at an entrance to the building.

About 9:30 a.m. this morning, the package was found at the north entrance of Jack Evans police headquarters at 1400 S. Lamar Street. All Dallas police personnel were asked to move to a safe location in the building, according to Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

Lamar Street and Belleview Street, near the building, are blocked off as an explosives truck, along with emergency responders, are on scene.

Police are asking anyone in the vicinity to stay away from the location until confirmation the area is safe.

