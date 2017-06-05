Sponsored: Insect Shield Keeps Bugs Away and It’s Great for the Whole Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zika and Lyme disease are on the rise and your whole family needs to keep the bugs away this summer.

Home Improvement Expert and Host of HouseSmarts TV Lou Manfredini stopped by Eye Opener to share some easy tips to help protect you from the creepy crawleys.

1. Eliminate Standing Water

Dump the water from rain gutters, buckets, toys, plastic covers, and basically anywhere it can collect and pests can breed. Empty bird baths, wading pools, and potted plant trays once a week. Also drain or fill temporary pools with dirt and be sure to keep your pool or hot tub circulating.

2. Use treatments for birdbaths and ponds, body sprays and candles

You can buy bacterial insecticide treatments at your local garden center, which aren't harmful to birds. There are plenty of sprays on the market, but not everyone wants to spray themselves constantly. Candles and tiki torches are good options too.

3. Insect Shield

Insect Shield apparel and gear products protect against mosquitoes and ticks that can carry Lyme disease, Zika virus, malaria and other dangerous insect-borne diseases and can be used by the entire family. Permethrin is the main ingredient and has been EPA registered since 1977. It is safe for kids, babies, pets, and even pregnant women. Insect Shield has no odor, it lasts up to 70 washes, and stays on your clothes and not your skin.

Insect Shield has been treating millions of military uniforms with permethrin for many years. Permethrin is also used in kids lice shampoos and flea dips for dogs.

You can even Insect Shield your OWN clothes. The I.S. Your Own Clothes Program lets you send in your own clothing to be treated and easy packs are coming soon.

Anyone who spends time outdoors, anyone who has sensitive skin and doesn’t want to apply lotions and sprays directly will definitely benefit from Insect Shield.

For more information, check out Insect Shield and Insect Shield for Pets.