SOUTHLAKE - A high school student marks a milestone just one day before graduation at Dragon Stadium.

Southlake Carroll senior, Reed Brown, became the first Texas athlete and the tenth U.S. high school runner in history to run a mile under 4 minutes.

Brown completed the mile at 3 minutes and 59 seconds finishing third in the pro men's mile at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis.

Brown plans to attend Oregon University on a track scholarship. He's also eyeing the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.