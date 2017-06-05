Man arrested for sucker punch of man with cerebral palsy outside 7-11

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. – The man suspected of sucker punching and mocking a man with cerebral palsy outside a 7-11 store in Pennsylvania has been caught. Again.

Shocking security video from a 7-11 store in Chester County, Pennsylvania shows a man purported to be Barry Baker repeatedly mocking a man with cerebral palsy before throwing a serious sucker punch to the man’s face.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Department arrested Baker Monday in Uwchlan Township. Police say 29-year-old Baker was with friends in the early hours of May 10 outside the 7-11 in West Chester when the incident was caught on surveillance camera. Video shows a 22-year-old man pull up to the front of the store, get out of his car, and go inside. A man in a yellow hoodie, purported to be Baker, remains outside and can be seen imitating the man’s walk.

As the man exits the store and heads to his car, the man in the yellow hoodie makes fun of him again before suddenly hitting him in the face with a closed fist.

Someone can be seen coming out from the store and talking to the man in the yellow hoodie and his friends before they leave around the corner. The victim called police; Baker was arrested for simple assault, but disappeared after being freed on $25,000 bail, according to nbcphiladelphia.com.

A warrant was issued for Baker for violating his parole and failing to appear in court for an unrelated domestic relations matter, but police were able to find him. He’s in county jail with much higher bail this time — $500,000.

Baker has an extensive rap sheet, according to thesmokinggun.com, including stealing from veterans’ graves.