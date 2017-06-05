It’s All Good! Help uplift the kids for chance to meet singer Josh Groban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Singer-songwriter Josh Groban has been raising us up for years with his inspiring music. Beyond the mic, Josh is also uplifting the kids.

His Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to ensuring every child has a chance at quality arts education. So Josh has joined the Prizeo campaign to help spread his message and get others to show love to the little ones.

You can donate to Josh's foundation and win a chance to hang backstage during his last week on Broadway. He currently stars in the Tonys-nominated, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

Just log on to his Prizeo page to help raise funds for a good cause!