How to train like a superhero: the Superman punch

Maybe you weren't born on with super powers or on the planet Krypton, but that doesn't mean you can't train like you did.

In the first episode of Zeus Comics Presents: How to Train Like a Superhero, we've teamed up with MMA fighter Steven Peterson and the Octagon Gym to show you how to thrown down like Supergirl and Superman.

Peterson, who's nickname is the fitting "Man of Steel", teaches Richard how to perform the MMA move, the "Superman punch".

Editor: Chris Williams