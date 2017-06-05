Get in the spirit! NFL adds hard liquor ads, ESPN re-hires ‘MNF’ favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- With the return of touchdown dances this season, the NFL is raising the bar. Literally. Commissioner Roger Goodell's latest move includes running liquor ads during commercial breaks. Okay, so raise your hand if you kinda-sorta-never really noticed hard liquor ads were missing in all the action?!

Well, that's probably because you were blinded by all the beer ads fizzing up the TV time. Now the league is making it fair game for both beer and spirit sales.

The rules remain the same. Hard liquor ads can't exceed 30 seconds, each NFL game will have a "hard limit" on these commercials, and just like beer spots-- liquor brands will be required to use the "drink responsibly" message. So, this new advertising policy could either make or break beer sales.

But this could be a comeback season for everybody. After six years, ESPN has re-hired Hank Williams, Jr. He was originally forced to take a hiatus from "Monday Night Football" after making offensive comments about former President Obama.

ESPN claims their latest move is what the "fans want." So, with this new starting lineup and only 94 more days 'til kickoff, "Are you ready for some Football?"