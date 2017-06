Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - There is a new baby boy at the Dallas Zoo!

Nine-year-old Katie the giraffe welcomed her newborn to the herd.

Dallas Zoo officials say Katie gave birth to a healthy boy weighing in at about 150 pounds and standing nearly 6 feet tall.

This is Katie's third calf and her first boy.

Zookeepers say the two will be bonding away from the exhibit for a few weeks before the calf makes his public debut.