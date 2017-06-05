Colony Casanova Caught: Alleged online conman arrested in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE COLONY -- It's game over for an online conman, and he may be in hotter water than he expected.

Last week we told you about Derek Alldred, whose apparent nationwide crime spree had landed him an arrest warrant from The Colony in North Texas.

"What his thing is," explained TCPD Officer Kyle Koiner in a Facebook video video, "is he likes to get on dating sites, meet women, and then scam them out of their money. Sometimes acting as a doctor, lawyer, even military personnel."

"Some of these photos are mugshots from St. Paul Minnesota Police Department," Koiner said of over half a dozen photos of Alldred, "all the way from California and Arizona."

Now, Alldred has a brand new mugshot to add to that collection - one from police in Fort Worth, where the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department arrested him late last week after a tip from yet another victim.

"They set up a sting to find out that he was in the hospital," Koiner told NewsFix Monday. "Apparently she was saying that she was gonna go pick him up, and instead, agents picked him up."

He's facing charges of debit card/credit card abuse here in North Texas, and the NCIS is investigating him for stolen valor, for posing as a war hero as part of his scams.

"It's a big slap in the face," said Koiner. "Military veterans worked hard, and they earned their uniforms. Much like police officers - we earn it. So when you go out there and pretend you're doing it, it's just not good."

Also not good? Scamming women!!

But for now, at least this casanova's online dating profile has been suspended -- indefinitely.

