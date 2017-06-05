Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert full of emotional moments

MANCHESTER, England – Ariana Grande was joined by some of the world’s biggest stars for the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday night.

The star-studded event raised over $2.6 million to help victims of the bombing that took place at the pop star’s concert back on May 22. Less than 24 hours after another terrorist attack, this time in London, thousands of people gathered at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in a show of defiance and unity.

The concert was full of emotional and powerful moments like when Katy Perry had everyone touch the people around them. The pop star told the crowd, “Make human contact. Look in their eyes and say ‘I love you.'”

Justin Bieber also hit the stage for a couple songs, and delivered an emotional message to the people of Manchester. As Bieber held back tears, he said, “No matter what’s happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he’s here for you. I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost or that were taken. We love you.”