6 dead in Orlando workplace shooting

ORLANDO – A disgruntled former employee shot and killed five people at an Orlando, Florida, business Monday morning before killing himself, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

Three men and a woman were found dead at the scene, Demings said. Another man died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Seven people survived inside Fiamma Inc., which makes accessories for recreational vehicles, Demings said.

The gunman, 45, was fired from Fiamma in April, Demings said.

He had a minor police record and no association with any subversive or terrorist group, Demings said.

Police had responded to a battery complaint against the gunman at Fiamma in 2014. The victim of that incident was not among the dead Monday, Demings said.

[Previous story, published at 11:04 a.m. ET]

Five people, including the shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters, CNN affiliate WFTV reports.

Police say there is no connection to terrorism. It appears to be a work-related incident, WFTV says.

Police reported earlier they were investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” WFTV says.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Shelley Adams told reporters she heard from her sister, who works at Fiamma and was in the restroom when she heard a noise. She came out and saw someone lying on the floor.

“She said, ‘I saw too much. My boss is dead,'” Adams said.

FBI is assisting

The FBI is assisting the sheriff’s office, a media relations spokesperson confirms to CNN. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs is also on the scene.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Monday. “I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”