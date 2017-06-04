Woman stays of church roof until she raises 150K lbs. of food donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNEDALE, TX — A lot of people went into a church today, but how about on top of one? Yeah, that’s where Robin Evans-Hanson has been all weekend!

“I came up Friday morning, right before it started raining,” said Robin. “And I’ve been here since.”

So what could inspire someone to camp out on a church roof during a stormy weekend? Well ‘Robin on the Roof’ is an annual challenge that Robin undertakes, up on the roof of First United Methodist in Kennedale, to raise awareness and donations for local food pantries. And here’s the catch:

“Our goal is 150,000 pounds before we can come down,” Robin explained.

Yeah, until they hit that donation goal, Robin will stay up on that roof! To help get her down you can go to their Facebook page: Robin on the Roof and get info on how to donate. Because after doing this for eight years, Robin knows firsthand how important a cause this is.

“What inspires us is the stories we hear, the people we get to meet doing this,” Robin said. “It’s a nice thank you to see the people that once were in need come back and pay it forward.”

And hopefully enough people pay it forward soon, so that Robin can come down… until next year at least!