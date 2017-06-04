Bill Maher had the nerve to use the N-word on his show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill Maher just messed up. Big time.

The "Real Time" host is apologizing for using the n-word on his show during an interview with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

"I've gotta get to Nebraska more," Maher said.

"You're welcome, we'd love to have you work in the fields with us," Senator Sasse responded.

And that's when it happened. Maher fired back, "Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n----r."

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Maher initially called it "just a joke" but is now apologizing.

"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show," Maher said in a statement. "Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry."

Sorry won't cut it for Twitter. People are pissed off and calling on HBO to fire him.

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

Hi @HBO! Bill Maher used N-word on show. Black comedian Nick Cannon was FIRED for doing same. Will you #FireBillMaher or be racists? pic.twitter.com/dp1Jg4b2mV — Nik Kirtane 🔥 (@Nik_Kirtane) June 3, 2017

While HBO is calling the comment "inexcusable" and "tasteless," Maher's still on the payroll, for now. But do we really think he'll get the boot. This is a guy who's made his entire career off of insulting everyone.

I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

But did he really cross the line this time? Just how real is too real?