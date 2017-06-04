Ariana visits her injured fans at Manchester hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND -- Talk about a Grande gesture!

Ariana Grande is back in Manchester where she surprised some of her young fans who are still in the hospital, and she brought all the goods: flowers, teddy bears, and smiles for every patient!

This comes less than two weeks after a bomb rocked Ariana's concert at the Manchester arena, leaving 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

After a few conversations and pictures with the singer, one mom said "It's helped everyone focus on all of the good and kindness of people rather than the hate."

One of the girls, Jaden Mann posted on her Twitter "I got to meet my queen today. Love you Ariana Grande."

For 14-year old Evie Mills, the singer promised to give her concert tickets for the benefit concert being held Sunday.

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Pharell are all expected to hit the stage or the "One Love Manchester" concert. All proceeds will go to the victims and families affected by the attack.

Not only will a ton of celebs be there, but so will cops, and lots of them. Hundreds of officers are coming from around the country to provide extra security and peace of mind, because these days, even being carefree at a concert has to be handled with care.