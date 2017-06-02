Teen hit and killed crossing I-20 in Grand Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - A teenager was fatally struck while trying to cross Interstate 20 early Friday morning.

Grand Prairie police say four teens were crossing the highway between 360 and Great Southwest Parkway about 4:30 a.m. When one of the teens, a male, lost a flip flop sandal and stopped to pick it up, he was struck by one car and thrown into another lane, where a second vehicle hit him.

Both drivers stopped and stayed at the scene while police responded; the injured teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say the other three teens initially huddled on the side of the road, but then fled on foot. Police want to talk to all three to find out exactly what happened and why they were crossing the highway.

Police say neither of the drivers will be charged. Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie police.