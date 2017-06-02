× Tainted tuna sold in Texas may have hepatitis A

DALLAS – The Center for Disease Control & Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating tuna that’s been shipped to Texas that may be tainted with hepatitis A.

According to the USDA, frozen tuna sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company, Santa Cruz Seafood Inc. and Vietnam has been recently tested positive for hepatitis A.

Any unvaccinated person who consumes the recalled tuna is at risk of contracting the virus.

The Hilo Fish Co., the company that shipped the tainted fish, distributes to several restaurants and retail locations in Texas, Oklahoma and California.

Conservatory Plano and Prestonwood CC are the two DFW locations that have been specially identified as having the frozen tuna, according to the FDA.

There have been no reported illnesses to date but it’s advised that anyone who might have been exposed to the tuna to contact a health care professional.