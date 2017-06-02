New trend alert: lace shorts and glitter boobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- We've seen some odd trends this year, but it just keeps getting weirder!

We had pom-poms on the face:

Pom-Pom Mess ❤💗🖤💜💛 Editorial Makeup x talented @lizvilchez (soon on the blog!). A post shared by Lila Sirena (@lilasirena) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

We had the glitter butt mess:

✨🌈RAINBOW GLITTER BOOTAY🌈✨ Created by our super talented @thrillsoftomorrow ✨ Our Glitter Bootayyyy is taking over the internet!!!!! 🌈⭐️✨ #GypsyShrineGlitterBootayyyyyy A post shared by THE GYPSY SHRINE (@thegypsyshrine) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Who can forget the Romphim!

With summer coming around the corner, there's a new trend for men that will keep them nice and breezy in the coming Texas heat.

May we present lace shorts! No, we're not kidding. Wait it gets better, you can even pair it with a lace up collar shirt!

This new outfit was created by Hologram City, who are no stranger to testing the boundaries of men's fashion. Now that this lace number is getting some attention, people can't decide if they want to see this or the Romphim!

Don't worry ladies, we didn't forget about you! Need something to pair with your glitter butt? How about glitter boobs! Yeah, the same people who are responsible for the shiny hineys have taken it a step higher.

So you can have glitter on your rear, glitter on your ta-tas, do you even need to wear clothes at this point? Hey if lace and glitter are your things, you do you! We'll only judge a little bit.