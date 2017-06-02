A Mesquite man is dead after a truck plows into his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jose B. Reyes was in his bed at about 10:00 Thursday night when a vehicle swerved off the road and into the front of the home.

"He was waiting for his wife to come out of the shower for him to take his shower, so they can go to sleep and get ready for the next day," Pastor Raul Gomez, said.

Sadly, the next day never came for Reyes, as he died at the scene from his injuries.

"We want justice done to full extent of the law," his brother, Jose M. Reyes, said. "He took my brother's life."

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Steven Tutt, was drunk.

Reye's wife, Yesenia Reyes, who was also struck, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

"It's devastating and I just know it can happen to anybody. I think we just need to not let these kids drive, and be intoxicated," said neighbor Jeni Keller.

Tutt and his passenger were not injured, but it doesn't look like he'll be behind the wheel anytime soon. He was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter and his passenger, Shabreka Tutt, was arrested for public intoxication.