Mesquite homeowner killed after suspected drunk driver plows through house

MESQUITE – A homeowner died after a suspected drunk driver crashed through a house in Mesquite Thursday night.

Police say 18-year-old Steven Tutt of Mesquite was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche when it plowed through the bedroom of a home in the 1500 block of Seminary Ridge. The Avalanche struck two people; Jose Reyes, 42, died from his injuries while Yesenia Vasquez, 43, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Tutt and 24-year-old passenger Shabreka Tutt were not injured. Mr. Tutt, believed to be intoxicated, was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter. Ms. Tutt was arrested on a public intoxication charge.