Kathy Griffin: Trump is ‘trying to ruin my life’

Comedian Kathy Griffin and her lawyer Lisa Bloom held a press conference, Friday to discuss the controversial photo taken with a fake bloodied head of President Trump.

“I made a horrible, horrible mistake and I made a horrible call – I understand,” Griffin said.

Griffin says she was just making fun of the president and adds that she is now under a secret service investigation. She said, “I have no desire to harm him or anyone… I would never want to harm anybody.”

But the comedian and her lawyer say they blame the first family’s bullying of her and others she works with for the strong backlash she’s received. “I feel, personally trying to ruin my life forever, forever. And you guys know him, he’s never going to stop,” said Griffin.

“Kathy has been vilified, she’s been receiving a lot of death threats, she’s had her personal website and her social media channels shut down and fired from multiple jobs and had multiple events canceled,” said Bloom.

But she’s not the first celebrity to have their career shattered by one bad movie. Let’s take the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, Donald Sterling – who was banned from the NBA for life and hit with a 2.5 million dollar fine in 2017, after a recording of a conversation between him and his mistress was released of Sterling making racist remarks about African Americans.

Or what about comedian Michael Richards, who back in 2016 shouted the N-word several times to an audience member during his show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. He later publicly apologized but many were not able to forgive or forget.

As public figures, what celebrities say and do matters because it can and will be held against them.