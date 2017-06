Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Do you spell it doughnut, or donut? We have questions that need to be answered.

For one, what's everyone's favorite flavor?

Two, which one is better? Krispy Kreme or Dunkin' Donuts? Turns out it was pretty much 50/50 among the people we asked.

Three, how is it actually spelled?

See what people the people have to say in the video! Whether you're a Dunkin' dude or a Krispy Kreme kid, a donut is a donut, and they taste so much better when they're free!