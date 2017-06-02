Fire destroys Rainbow Lounge in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An overnight fire tore through a popular gay nightclub in Fort Worth.

"I was riding my bike home and I could see the smoke pretty clearly. It was quite a bit," Rodger Fisher said.

Fire crews were called out to Rainbow Lounge at around 3 AM Thursday. But the majority of the building had already gone up in flames when they arrived.

"When we arrived, we had heavy smoke from on top of the building, and soon had the roof start to collapse in the middle of the structure," Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

Firefighters then had to evacuate. Investigators say the fire was accidental and may have been started by an air conditioner or an ice machine.

Well, the most important thing is that no one was hurt.

But this isn't the first time Rainbow Lounge has made headlines. Back in 2009, the nightclub was part of a controversial raid by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents and Fort Worth Police. The raid resulted in several arrests and left one person severely hurt.

"The people I thought that were there to protect and to serve me, they're people who get away with the badges," said Chad Gibson, who was hospitalized after the raid with head injuries.

The day following the attack, people took to the streets to protest for gay rights and against police brutality. Two TABC agents and a supervisor lost their jobs, and three people were suspended. But that's not all, Fort Worth cops later went through diversity training.

Well, while the property owner who leases the building say he has no plans to rebuild the Rainbow Lounge, we sure saw a big change in how the LBGT people are treated during its time in Fort Worth.