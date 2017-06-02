Eastern Hills High School hosts its second annual Senior Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Fort Worth high school has taken on a tradition to help inspire younger generations.

Yep - more than 150 seniors from Eastern Hills High School spent two days strolling down the hallways of eight Fort Worth schools for the second annual Senior Walk.

The soon-to-be graduated showed off their caps and gowns as elementary students lined the halls of their schools to cheer them on for their accomplishment!

But the senior walk wasn't all about celebrating the grads, it's also about encouraging younger students and assuring them they can graduate, too!

It all started just last years when the 2016 senior class visited one nearby elementary school.

Fortunately, the event was so successful, the school decided to expand it this year to eight out of 12 schools in the attendance zone.

Well, if this isn't enough motivation for ids to want to stay in school, long enough to graduate, we don't know what it.