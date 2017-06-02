Don’t forget to #SaySomethingNice today!

PLANO - June 1st isn`t just the *true start of the summer months. It's national Say Something Nice Day.
So we asked people walking in downtown Plano to say something nice!
"Have a great day?"
"We should spend a lot more time being nice to one another."
Apparently, this day goes back to 2006 when a South Carolina mayor, Keith Summey decided June 1 was the day to hear something good.
Well, Summey, we'd have to agree with you.
"It`s a beautiful day in Plano!"
"I hope everyone has a good day!'
Something nice meant something different to everyone.
"Be kind every day, fill every day with love and just be kind to each other."
"XO Coffee is phenomenal."
"Having a fun time, just got my hair cut."
"We are looking forward to eating at Lockhart."
For Katie and Haden, something nice was a bit of romance.
"He has a really cool shirt - she`s the best girlfriend I ever had."
But what if we asked about President Trump?
"Donald Trump? He`s got great kids!"
"Ha ha ha, I don`t know about that."
"To Trump? Yeah, have an AWESOME presidency."
"Make America strong again."
"He`s our POTUS."
Let`s go ahead and finish with some extra sweet ones for ya.
"Tomorrow is Plano`s birthday and I hope everybody has a great day and goes and gets a cupcake."
"Have a piece of chocolate! Make you smile."
We should probably all follow that sound advice and if you haven't already, #SaySomethingNice.