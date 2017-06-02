Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM – Regino Rojas made his way from Chicago to Dallas, to get involved in the family business – guns.

"We sell collectible firearms as the family business since the mid' 1800's,” Rojas said.

So how did the aim go from guns to tacos? His mother.

"One day, me and my father were working at the gun shop and I saw her in the corner, needling, and I'm like, 'I'm not going to do that to my mom,'” Rojas told NewsFix. “She was getting depressed. So as soon as I could, I tried to open a little kitchen for her so she could cook, and we could eat. And it... went out of proportion."

And from a shot in the dark, Revolver Taco Lounge was born: One in Fort Worth, and one in Deep Ellum. And they're offering everything from baby goat tacos with an adobo sauce, onion and cilantro to seared duck breast tacos with caramelized onions and roasted poblano peppers. And the pulpo - yes, octopus!

Chew on This: Revolver Taco Lounge has a private room, called the Purepecha, letting guests get an authentic experience.

"Eight-course meal, by reservation only,” Rojas said. “And we take you on a trip to Mexico. Many changes, constantly, but always showcasing the real traditional Mexican food."

Now, if you're wanting to know the secret behind making the perfect taco, Rojas will be the first to tell you there isn't one.

"People can tell you, 'Oooh, I have my mom's old recipe.'" Rojas said. “There's only one recipe for something. It's the technique. How do you approach the chilies? How do you toast the chilies?"

And at the end of the day, whether it's a meal or a neighborhood like Deep Ellum – or family –it's all about joining forces for the better cause.

"We can come together and create something in the neighborhood that's America, man,” Rojas said. “That's real America, people."