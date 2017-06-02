2 men caught on camera installing card skimming device in Bedford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD - Police in Bedford are asking for public help identifying two men suspected of installing a card skimming device at an ATM machine.

Surveillance video shows the suspects placing the device on an ATM at the Qualtrust Credit Union, near Cheek Sparger Road and Highway 121.

Credit card skimmers are often used by thieves to save and steal someone's credit card information from the magnetic strip on the back of the card.

Anyone with information about these two men is asked to call the Bedford Police Department.