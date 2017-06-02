16-year-old stabs Uber driver to death with a machete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- An Uber driver is brutally attacked with a machete and cops in Chicago say his killer is a 16-year-old girl.

"She begins to hack at him and stab him from the back seat,” says Assistant State Attorney, Michelle Cunningham.

The ride from hell started early Tuesday morning when Grant Nelson picked up 16-year-old Eliza Wasni from Walmart.

Investigators say as soon as the teen got into the car, she started stabbing Nelson with a knife and a machete she stole from the store.

Nelson was able to jump out and run to a nearby apartment complex.

"The victim runs to the lobby door and is heard banging and screaming, 'help me, help me I’m going to die,'" Cunningham said.

Cops say Wasni took off in Nelson's car but crashed. And when officers showed up, she was still holding the bloody knife and machete.

Wasni is now being charged as an adult for first-degree murder.

No word on what set her off but Nelson's family is convinced it was random.

"The loss of intelligence and conversation and nuance and thoughtfulness that he brought into all of our lives is going to be felt and it will reverberate right with us throughout the coming weeks and months and years. And it's not a hole that can be easily filled,” says Alex Nelson, victim’s sister.

Whatever the reason for this crazy crime, this is one Uber ride where the driver, sadly, paid the price.