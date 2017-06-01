TCU preps for CWS run with memories of “Superhero Micah”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, TX — TCU is gearing up for another run at the College World Series, hosting this weekend’s Regional tourney in Ft. Worth. But they know it’ll be a tough road from the start.

“For the rest of the year on you’re either playing a really good team, a really hot team, or both,” said head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Well the Frogs head into the tournament with memories of last year’s special team member: Micah Ahern, who passed away last July.

His “Superhero Micah” logo remains on their caps, but it’s not the only way they’re remembering him.

“They put a new locker in there this year after his passing, honoring Micah,” said catcher Evan Skoug. “It looks directly across the locker room and you can just see a mural of Micah and that’s my locker this year, so each day I come to the field it’s right above my locker and it’s something really special.”

Skoug has also helped with honoring Micah with his power hitting!

Evan smashed nearly a third of the Frogs total homers this season, driving the #MashForMicah Twitter campaign to over $45,000 in donations, with more on the way with each postseason home run.

SKOUG: “I saw the number at the end of the regular season and I thought it was incredible,” Skoug, who led the team with 16 homers, said. “I was actually really blown away. It just shows how special everyone is that’s part of this university. [Micah] was such an impact on our team and each one of our lives.”

So Skoug and the Horned Frogs will keep on mashing it, trying to claim the school’s first national title… all while their biggest fan watches from the best seat in the house.