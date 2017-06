Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The 2017 State Fair of Texas may be several months away but the Fair is already looking to hire more than a handful of people!

The Fair says there are over 6,000 job opportunities available and an estimate of 15,000 people are employed directly by the State fair of Texas.

Job positions include livestock, food and beverage, commercial vendor booths, creative arts, rides and more.

To view additional positions and to apply, check out jobs under the "About Us" tab on BigTex.com.