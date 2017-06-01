Sex with Stefani: Taking more viewer questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I am always talking to you about sex, but now here is your opportunity to ask your questions. After reading some viewer emails, here are a few questions that you have on your mind.

Our first question is: How have apps changed the way we perceive sex and dating?

Apps tell us largely what people want out of sex and relationships. For instance, Match.com has become a huge platform of online dating for baby boomers. It gives people a voice and apps tell us what people are wanting out of sex.

Our next question is: What do you do when you have performance anxiety in the bedroom?

Often men are so preoccupied with pleasing their partner and lasting that they’re not really into the experience. For women to be able to orgasm, it requires stimulation, concentration, and relaxation. So in short, get out of your head and get into the bed.