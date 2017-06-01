Rainbow Lounge Fire: Fort Worth LGBT nightclub destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - The Rainbow Lounge, an LGBT nightclub south of downtown Fort Worth, was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Employees of the Rainbow Lounge called 911 after closing early Thursday when they noticed smoke coming from the roof of the club, according to FWFD's Kyle Clay. Fort Worth firefighters arrived at 3:10 a.m. and forced entry into the club, but had to evacuate 10 minutes later after part of the roof collapsed. They then began 'defensive' operations to protect nearby buildings and people.

Eight companies responded to the blaze, considered under control an hour later, but firefighters stayed hours longer extinguishing the flames.

Fort Worth Fire Department Arson and Bomb Unit is still investigating but, so far, the fire is considered accidental with an undetermined cause.