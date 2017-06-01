Injured Dallas paramedic released from hospital

DALLAS - The Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who was critically injured in a shooting last month has been released from the hospital.

William An was treating a patient at a scene in Dallas when he was critically wounded after a gunman ambushed first responders.

An spending nearly a month in the hospital and undergoing several surgeries An was officially discharged Wednesday.

"Family and friends were all on hand as Will was wheeled from his room in a stretcher, specially outfitted to resemble the back of the vehicle he last rode, Rescue 19," Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.