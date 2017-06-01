Iconic cereal, OREO O’s, is headed back to shelves

Nineties babies, heads up! The iconic OREO O’s cereal is returning to the shelves!

Originally launched in 1998, OREO O’s haven’t been on shelves since 2007. The cookies and cream cereal will be making a comeback in June, making the 10 years we’ve had to live without them come to an end!

“Fans of the iconic OREO O’s cereal will find the product has stayed true to its roots, with OREO cookie bites and a creme coating combined to make the chocolatey, crunchy O’s that can be enjoyed in a bowl of milk, or straight out of the box,” said a spokesperson for the cereal launch.

To find where this chocolatey treat can be found, use Post brand’s store locator (and enjoy this throwback commercial).