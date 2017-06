Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAUFMAN COUNTY - Two people are dead after a boating accident in Kaufman County Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Kaufman county road, north of Terrell, around 7:15 pm.

Investigators say two men drowned trying to rescue others who were on board a boat that capsized in a water-filled quarry.

The men's bodies were recovered and taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Officials say both men were not wearing life jackets.