UT Dallas study finds link between cancer and the cookie you just stuffed in your mouth

Sugar is a staple in the modern American diet.

You’ve got the obvious, decadent sources like double-stuffed Oreos or gallons of Blue Bell eaten in a single Netflix binge.

There’s also the way in which sugar sneaks itself into the overly refined foods we all eat on a daily basis. We’re looking at you, white bread.

It turns out, some types of cancer also have a sweet tooth.

Scientists at UTD have found one cancer in particular, squamous cell carcinoma, is more dependent than others on sugar.

The study, which was led by Dr. Jung-whan “Jay” Kim and included work by a Dallas high school student, looked at 33 types of cancer in over 11,000 patients.

From the data, they were able to identify higher levels of a protein responsible for transporting glucose (sugar) in squamous cell carcinoma in lung tissue.

This sugar-hungry cancer can also appear in head and neck, esophageal and cervical tissues.

So, what does this mean for your aforementioned Blue Bell ice cream habit?

For starters, lets put on our good citizen scientists hats and recognize this does NOT mean sugar causes cancer.

However, Kim’s team plans on looking into the effect a sugar-restricted diet has on lung cancer growth.

So, cutting out sugar will not only help cut the pounds, prevent diabetes and other health issues, it might also help in the treatment of some types of cancer.