The real reason why people are drinking more wine 👀

We love a great tasting wine, but why are we drinking it more than before?

According to a Cambridge scientist, we’re drinking more wine because the size of the glasses have grown a significant amount in the past 300 years.

Comparing glasses from the 18th and 19th century to now, there has been an increase in capacity from 65 ml to 450 ml.

An experiment that examined how different bars and restaurants sold their wine found that the volume of wine purchased daily was almost 10% higher when sold in larger glasses. This concluded that the larger the glass, the more we drink!

Blame the tools, folks!