Ruff Life? Nola’s seen it, and this tripod beat it

DALLAS -- What makes Nola different? It's hard to tell when watching her run around full speed, but if you slow down the video you see it.

Nola's a tripod.

"We brought her over to our partners at Vet Ranch, and after a few examinations they determined that, yeah, she was hit by a car, and she required leg amputation," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman.

4,000 pounds versus 14 isn't going the Chihuahua's way too often. She survived, but it still meant life-changing surgery for the dainty dog. From there, the only road she was on was the one to recovery.

"Slowly but surely she gained confidence on those three legs, and when she was ready for adoption her foster decided, 'You know what...'" Edman said.

Amanda Luke continued, "She just fit in so perfectly. You just know. Sometimes you just know that that's the one we want to have forever."

Ironic or not, Amanda and her partner, Brett Stowers, turned their group of three dogs into a pack of four by adding Nola the tripod.

They fostered her back to health and were impressed by her spirit.

"Nothing really gets her down," Luke said. "She'll try to jump on the bed still even though she doesn't have that momentum to get there. She'll struggle and then finally accomplish it."

When they took her in, her name was Aibaline, but after seeing her in action she needed something better.

"We were in New Orleans, and we were like, 'Oh my gosh, let's name her Nola,'" Luke said. "It's so perfect, so sweet. She overcomes. New Orleans is a place that overcomes."

Her challenge could've defined her. Instead, she's better than ever.

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal? Check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org