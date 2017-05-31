McDonald’s now delivers all over DFW 🍟🚗🏠

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-FORT WORTH - What a time to be alive. McDonald's is expanding across DFW -- through delivery!

Today, McDonald's of Greater North Texas is announcing the chain restaurant is officially available for delivery through the app Ubereats. More than 215 McDonald's restaurants will be delivering across Dallas and Fort Worth.

The full menu at participating McDonald's will be available for delivery -- except for soft-serve cones. Sorry. But you can understand why.

Customers can place orders on the delivery app or on Ubereats.com and track their order as it gets delivered right to their doorstep. The delivery fee is an estimated $5.

The partnership with Ubereats will be in effect today with the exception of McDonald's restaurants located inside of Wal-mart Superstores and at DFW International Airport.