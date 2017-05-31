Florida family finds large alligator in their pool 🐊🏊😳

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARASOTA, Fla. – It's a good thing a Florida family took a second look before jumping into their pool on Memorial Day.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a 7-8 foot gator casually swimming in a family’s swimming pool on Monday morning.

Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the incident and captured the gator in the Plantation neighborhood of Sarastoa, Fla.

Officials relocated the gator “to a safer and more appropriate location,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the capture on Facebook with the caption: “Because no two days on patrol are ever the same.”

They also included the hashtags “#OnlyInFlorida” and “#LookBeforeYouLeap.”