Cowboys discuss CB Nolan Carroll’s DWI arrest

FRISCO, TX — The early summer heat is starting to beat down on Cowboys practices and it’s fitting, cause right now it’s a team that seems to keep getting into hot water.

Last week it was Zeke in a car accident and David Irving possibly facing suspension. This week it’s a DWI for newly signed corner Nolan Carroll.

“It’s a disappointing situation, there’s no explanation or no excuse for putting yourself in that situation,” said head coach Jason Garrett. “Nolan has taken responsibility for it, he’s been accountable to it, not only with me and the coaching staff but with the team and he’s going to learn from the situation, we can all learn from the situation and we’ll move forward.”

Carroll has been a long time nemesis for the Boys, playing in Philly, but he was picked up to be a veteran leader on a defense that’s packed with young guns.

The Sunday night arrest in Dallas complicates that goal, but the team says they’re determined to move past it.

“We don’t get frustrated we just try to address the issue,” said Garrett. “You address them head on, you do your best to solve the issue and learn from it and move forward.”

“The whole thing takes care of itself, the head coach does a great job of handling it all,” said defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. “Then we just all move on.”

Of course, there’s still no official suspensions, and it’s just a few guys out of 90, but the season is still a long ways off and the Cowboys will need to find a way to keep the focus on the Super Bowl contending roster on the field and not the antics off it.