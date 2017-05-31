CNN fires Kathy Griffin from NYE Anderson Cooper gig

ATLANTA – CNN has announced that comedian Kathy Griffin will no longer be a part of the network’s big New Year’s Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

The news comes amid an onslaught of backlash after Griffin posed in and defended a photo shoot with a fake severed head resembling Donald Trump, prompting response from the President himself. The photos were taken by provocative celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump expressed concern in a statement, saying she found the photo “very disturbing.”

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Griffin apologized hours later via Twitter.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

The incident also cost the comic at least one endorsement deal. Squatty Potty, a line of footstools for toilets, said Tuesday it was “shocked and disappointed” and was pulling a new ad campaign starring Griffin.